John Kerry Is Weakly Negotiating With China

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4/16/2021 John Kerry isn’t hiding his weak approach of negotiating with China. He hopes to sign a separate climate agreement with China without confronting China on its bad behaviors. However, the CCP will not think that way. Without selling out American interests the CCP will not sign any deal with America.