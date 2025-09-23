© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ALL EXPULSIONS -
TIMELINE OF JEWISH PERSECUTIONS
Year Place
580BC Nebuchadnezzar chases Israelites all over Arabia
250 Carthage
415 Alexandria
554 Diocèse of Clermont (France)
561 Diocèse of Uzès (France)
612 Visigoth Spain
642 Visigoth Empire
855 Italy
876 Sens
1012 Mainz
1182 France
1182 Germany
1276 Upper Bavaria
1290 England
1306 France
1322 France (again)
1348 Switzerland
1349 Hielbronn (Germany)
1349 Saxony
1349 Hungary
1360 Hungary
1370 Belgium
1380 Slovakia
1388 Strasbourg
1394 Germany
1394 France
1420 Lyons
1421 Austria
1424 Fribourg
1424 Zurich
1424 Cologne
1432 Savoy
1438 Mainz
1439 Augsburg
1442 Netherlands
1444 Netherlands
1446 Bavaria
1453 France
1453 Breslau
1454 Wurzburg
1462 Mainz
1483 Mainz
1484 Warsaw
1485 Vincenza (Italy)
1492 Spain
1492 Italy
1495 Lithuania
1496 Naples
1496 Portugal
1498 Nuremberg
1498 Navarre
1510 Brandenberg
1510 Prussia
1514 Strasbourg
1515 Genoa
1519 Regensburg
1533 Naples
1541 Naples
1542 Prague & Bohemia
1550 Genoa
1551 Bavaria
1555 Pesaro
1557 Prague
1559 Austria
1561 Prague
1567 Wurzburg
1569 Papal States
1571 Brandenburg
1582 Netherlands
1582 Hungary
1593 Brandenburg, Austria
1597 Cremona, Pavia & Lodi
1614 Frankfort
1615 Worms
1619 Kiev
1648 Ukraine
1648 Poland
1649 Hamburg
1654 Little Russia (Beylorus)
1656 Lithuania
1669 Oran (North Africa)
1669 Vienna
1670 Vienna
1712 Sandomir
1727 Russia
1738 Wurtemburg
1740 Little Russia (Beylorus)
1744 Prague, Bohemia
1744 Slovakia
1744 Livonia
1745 Moravia
1753 Kovad (Lithuania)
1761 Bordeaux
1772 Deported to the Pale of Settlement (Poland/Russia)
1775 Warsaw
1789 Alsace
1804 Villages in Russia
1808 Villages & Countrysides (Russia)
1815 Lbeck & Bremen
1815 Franconia, Swabia & Bavaria
1820 Bremen
1843 Russian Border Austria & Prussia
1862 Areas in the U.S. under General Grant's Jurisdiction[1]
1866 Galatz, Romania
1880s Russia
1891 Moscow
1919 Bavaria (foreign born Jews)
1938-45 Nazi Controlled Areas
1948 Arab Countries