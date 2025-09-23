BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALL EXPULSIONS
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
105 views • 1 day ago

ALL EXPULSIONS - 

TIMELINE OF JEWISH PERSECUTIONS

Year                 Place 

 580BC Nebuchadnezzar chases Israelites all over Arabia

 250 Carthage

 415 Alexandria

 554 Diocèse of Clermont (France)

 561 Diocèse of Uzès (France)

 612 Visigoth Spain

 642 Visigoth Empire

 855 Italy

 876 Sens

1012 Mainz

1182 France

1182 Germany

1276 Upper Bavaria

1290 England

1306 France

1322 France (again)

1348 Switzerland

1349 Hielbronn (Germany)

1349 Saxony

1349 Hungary

1360 Hungary

1370 Belgium

1380 Slovakia

1388 Strasbourg

1394 Germany

1394 France

1420 Lyons

1421 Austria

1424 Fribourg

1424 Zurich

1424 Cologne

1432 Savoy

1438 Mainz

1439 Augsburg

1442 Netherlands

1444 Netherlands

1446 Bavaria

1453 France

1453 Breslau

1454 Wurzburg

1462 Mainz

1483 Mainz

1484 Warsaw

1485 Vincenza (Italy)

1492 Spain

1492 Italy

1495 Lithuania

1496 Naples

1496 Portugal

1498 Nuremberg

1498 Navarre

1510 Brandenberg

1510 Prussia

1514 Strasbourg

1515 Genoa

1519 Regensburg

1533 Naples

1541 Naples

1542 Prague & Bohemia

1550 Genoa

1551 Bavaria

1555 Pesaro

1557 Prague

1559 Austria

1561 Prague

1567 Wurzburg

1569 Papal States

1571 Brandenburg

1582 Netherlands

1582 Hungary

1593 Brandenburg, Austria

1597 Cremona, Pavia & Lodi

1614 Frankfort

1615 Worms

1619 Kiev

1648 Ukraine

1648 Poland

1649 Hamburg

1654 Little Russia (Beylorus)

1656 Lithuania

1669 Oran (North Africa)

1669 Vienna

1670 Vienna

1712 Sandomir

1727 Russia

1738 Wurtemburg

1740 Little Russia (Beylorus)

1744 Prague, Bohemia

1744 Slovakia

1744 Livonia

1745 Moravia

1753 Kovad (Lithuania)

1761 Bordeaux

1772 Deported to the Pale of Settlement (Poland/Russia)

1775 Warsaw

1789 Alsace

1804 Villages in Russia

1808 Villages & Countrysides (Russia)

1815 Lbeck & Bremen

1815 Franconia, Swabia & Bavaria

1820 Bremen

1843 Russian Border Austria & Prussia

1862 Areas in the U.S. under General Grant's Jurisdiction[1]

1866 Galatz, Romania

1880s Russia

1891 Moscow

1919 Bavaria (foreign born Jews)

1938-45 Nazi Controlled Areas

1948 Arab Countries


Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
