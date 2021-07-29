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Why The New Gaming Computer Ban is Dumb (And How to Get Around It)
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50 views • July 29, 2021
It appears that six US States have banned the sale of prebuilt gaming computers (whatever that means): Oregon, Washington, California, Vermont, Hawaii, and Colorado. Not only is this done under the guise of ecofascism, but it doesn't help to actually accomplish anything.
Stay tuned on some tips on how to easily get around this.
Stay tuned on some tips on how to easily get around this.
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