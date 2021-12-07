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URGENT: Christians fleeing Taliban in Afghanistan still need help
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10 views • December 07, 2021
HELP FELLOW CHRISTIANS IN CRISIS: https://www.lifefunder.com/afghanwinter Christians in Afghanistan are facing a winter of extreme hardship as the constant threat of Taliban attacks is compounded by freezing temperatures and food shortages.
Jason Jones' Vulnerable People Project have now arranged to provide Afghan families with safe-houses, food, coal and wood if the charity can raise urgently needed funds.
$250 will cover a family of 5 with food and heating for the winter, whilst $2000 will provide a safe-house to multiple families for a month. Jason Jones said his organization has been overwhelmed with requests for help from Afghan Christians threatened by the Taliban, having already evacuated many others from the country.
“We’ve created a system to deliver food, wood, coal, and propane for people because it’s getting very cold,” Jones told EWTN over the weekend. “We have Christians in safehouses all over Afghanistan and it’s getting very cold. So that’s become the big challenge for us now.”
LifeSite's Jim Hale met with Jones and an Afghan Christian refugee who is desperately trying to save the lives of hundreds of fellow believers.
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Jason Jones' Vulnerable People Project have now arranged to provide Afghan families with safe-houses, food, coal and wood if the charity can raise urgently needed funds.
$250 will cover a family of 5 with food and heating for the winter, whilst $2000 will provide a safe-house to multiple families for a month. Jason Jones said his organization has been overwhelmed with requests for help from Afghan Christians threatened by the Taliban, having already evacuated many others from the country.
“We’ve created a system to deliver food, wood, coal, and propane for people because it’s getting very cold,” Jones told EWTN over the weekend. “We have Christians in safehouses all over Afghanistan and it’s getting very cold. So that’s become the big challenge for us now.”
LifeSite's Jim Hale met with Jones and an Afghan Christian refugee who is desperately trying to save the lives of hundreds of fellow believers.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=LSNTV_OG_Afghan_Update_120621
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://www.lifesitenews.com/subscribe/
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_LSNTV_OG_Afghan_Update_120621
Follow LifeSite on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1 Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifesite/
Follow John-Henry Westen on social media: Telegram: https://t.me/jhwesten Gab: https://gab.com/JohnHenryWesten/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jhwesten/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten
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