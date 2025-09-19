© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
(Verse 1) 🎵 Down in the bayou where the cypress trees grow, There's a secret garden, where the wild ones go. Strawberries red, like the sunset's glow, Grown with love and care, in the soft earth below. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Eat the colors of the rainbow, from the land, Nourish your body, with God's own hand. In every bite, feel the life it gives, Food is medicine, that heals and revives. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Tomatoes ripe, on the vine so green, Potatoes deep, in the soil obscene. Carrots sweet, like the honeycomb, Grown without poison, we are safe from harm. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Macros and micros, in every seed, Phytonutrients, for health indeed. Antioxidants, in vibrant hues, Nourishing us, from the morning dew. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Eat the colors of the rainbow, from the land, Nourish your body, with God's own hand. In every bite, feel the life it gives, Food is medicine, that heals and revives. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's praise the farmers, who till the soil, For the food they grow, that makes us whole. Let's respect the earth, and all it gives, For we are one, with the land we live. 🎵