🎵 Eat the colors
wolfburg
wolfburg
2 followers
6 views • 1 day ago
This folk-inspired song opens with fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bass, evoking the bayou’s warmth, Mandolin and soft organ enrich the texture in the chorus, joined by layered harmonies, Light percussion and subtle fiddle lines build through the verses, with a mellow bridge featuring brushed drums and Rhodes, The outro gently strips back to solo guitar and distant harmonies, maintaining a rustic, earthy feel throughout

(Verse 1) 🎵 Down in the bayou where the cypress trees grow, There's a secret garden, where the wild ones go. Strawberries red, like the sunset's glow, Grown with love and care, in the soft earth below. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Eat the colors of the rainbow, from the land, Nourish your body, with God's own hand. In every bite, feel the life it gives, Food is medicine, that heals and revives. 🎵 (Verse 2) 🎵 Tomatoes ripe, on the vine so green, Potatoes deep, in the soil obscene. Carrots sweet, like the honeycomb, Grown without poison, we are safe from harm. 🎵 (Bridge) 🎵 Macros and micros, in every seed, Phytonutrients, for health indeed. Antioxidants, in vibrant hues, Nourishing us, from the morning dew. 🎵 (Chorus) 🎵 Eat the colors of the rainbow, from the land, Nourish your body, with God's own hand. In every bite, feel the life it gives, Food is medicine, that heals and revives. 🎵 (Outro) 🎵 So let's praise the farmers, who till the soil, For the food they grow, that makes us whole. Let's respect the earth, and all it gives, For we are one, with the land we live. 🎵

Keywords
opens with fingerpicked acoustic guitar and upright bassevoking the bayous warmthmandolin and soft organ enrich the texture in the chorusjoined by layered harmonieslight percussion and subtle fiddle lines build through the verseswith a mellow bridge featuring brushed drums and rhodes
