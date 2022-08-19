Ditch Dementia with the Arukah Method - Health Coach Certification - Arukah.com

Do you know someone with dementia? I'm talking about someone that you may know personally. Someone in your family maybe or a friend. Do you know someone that has trouble completing everyday tasks like cooking or cleaning or someone who has an inability to find things that have been misplaced. Someone with decreased ability to focus and pay attention. Someone that has confusion or disorientation especially about the day or time. Someone that has personality or mood changes someone who is struggling to communicate verbally or in writing . Someone who has decreased judgment and reasoning or an inability to adapt to change. Someone with problems with visual perception like being, being able to accurately judge distances or someone with a loss of motivation, apathy or withdrawal. These are all common problems. Watch this video to learn the holistic approach to Dementia. Get the resources at https://arukah.com/blog/dementia Would You Like to Become the Healer of Your Home & Your Community & Create a Profitable Online Health Coaching Business? Are you interested in becoming a health coach, a naturopath, an herbalist, or a nutritionist? Do you need help finding the right program for studying holistic health and healing? Are you ready to get a deep and comprehensive picture of holistic health and healing and learn from top healers in our day so that you can stop being stuck in a job or a career you don’t have a passion for? Heal yourself and others - WITHOUT the Need for Pharmaceutical Drugs with Harmful Side Effects, Doctors, or even Dentists! Become more knowledgeable about holistic health and healing than most medical doctors who have graduated from medical school, without spending hundreds of thousands of dollars, and years of time in expensive medical schools or programs. Or perhaps you already have certification, but you’re still not confident enough in healing people and don’t know how to build a business that will empower you to have an impact helping people and allow you to leave your regular day job? Build a business that will allow you to work from home and achieve time, location, and financial freedom. Become a Healer. Begin Your Journey. Visit: https://arukah.com