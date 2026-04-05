Zolfaqari, in English speaks to the Americans

Ibrahim Zolfaqari, spokesman of Iran's Khatam al-Anbia Central Headquarters addresses Americans in English!

In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

The crimes, warmongering, and misguided policies of Trump—driven by the delusional advice of his advisors—have brought nothing but bloodshed and insecurity to the region and the world, sparking protest movements involving millions of people in the United States and other countries.

The multi-million protesters in the United States reflect concerns about the uncertain future of a war that the U.S. president, due to entanglement in the Epstein case, is compelled to pursue in line with the demands of the Mossad organization and the terrorist prime minister of the Zionist regime.

The American people may understand the damages of this war better than Trump and the country’s senior commanders, who, thousands of kilometers away from the battlefield, are engaged in indulgence and leisure while encouraging soldiers toward death from afar. Their assessment of the dark and perilous future of the war is more accurate, and this is the main reason behind their mass protests.

He should know: we have repeatedly stated that we have not initiated any war, but after any act of aggression, with strength and by divine will, it is we who will determine how the war ends.