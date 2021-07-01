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Harvest of Despair - The 1933 Ukrainian Holodomor Famine Genocide (Documentary) (Remastered)
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33 views • July 01, 2021
"Harvest of Despair" Documents the Ukrainian Terror Famine of 1932-33, Which Caused the Deaths of Millions of People. Using Interviews With Survivors and Scholars to Supplement Rare Photographic Evidence, It Established That the Terror Famine Was Deliberately Created by the Soviet Government as Part of Stalin's Decades-long Effort to Destroy the Ukrainian Peasantry, Who Resisted the Forced Collectivization of Their Lands.
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