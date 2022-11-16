Africa Is Critical to China’s EV Race With the West, China Relies on African Countries To Mine Essential Metals for EV Batteries

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https://gnews.org/articles/523136
Summary：11/14/2022 WION: Africa is critical to China's EV race with the west. Currently, Chinese companies dominate the exploration and extraction of battery metals but from Africa, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe. China sources more than 60% of its cobalt, another Evie battery material from the DRC.