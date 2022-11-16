Africa Is Critical to China’s EV Race With the West, China Relies on African Countries To Mine Essential Metals for EV Batteries

https://gnews.org/articles/523136
Summary：11/14/2022 WION: Africa is critical to China's EV race with the west. Currently, Chinese companies dominate the exploration and extraction of battery metals but from Africa, especially in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zimbabwe. China sources more than 60% of its cobalt, another Evie battery material from the DRC.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.