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Need to Know: The Fetzer Report 09 September 2020
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25 views • September 09, 2020
Dr Jim Fetzer and his wingman Giuseppe Vafanculo from Revolution Radio's The Perfect Triangle Break the Spell with a lucid and authentic news, analysis & Commentary. Spread the Word. Share this program with friends, neighbors and anyone who wants to remain free in a sovereign nation.
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