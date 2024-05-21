Helicopter carrying Iran’s President crashed: President and other officials are missing.

Helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has been involved in an accident and has yet to be found by search and rescue workers, Iranian media reported on Sunday. The helicopter was also carrying Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Heavy fog is hampering the search operation. Iranian media reported that Raisi was heading to Tabriz city in the north west of Iran, after returning the border with Azerbaijan, where he opened the Qiz Qalasi and Khodaafarin dams. A rescue helicopter has been unable to reach the area where Raisi’s helicopter was thought to be due to heavy mist, emergency services spokesperson Babak Yektaparast told IRNA. Images of the search teams arriving to the area have been posted on X by Iranian state media. Missing in the helicopter are also East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Ale-Hashem, representative of Iranian Supreme Leader to East Azerbaijan. http://youtube.com/kanal13az/join

