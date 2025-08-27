The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 401 - Sleepers

In this video I want to examine the state of Inquisition worldwide today by way of the 5th Column principle. I’ve already created a video about this topic titled, “The Inquisition: Rome's Ever Morphing Campaign of World Terrorism!” This was posted in 2 parts Videos No.45A and B in September 2019 right at the start of this series. If you haven’t watched that then please do so because it contains important information about WHAT the Jesuit INQUISITION is and ties into this video message. When we use the word “Inquisition” what we mean is a program of WAR waged in many guises against a perceived enemy of the dominant power. The Jesuits have today WEAPONIZED everything in order to TRAP God’s people and WEAR THEM DOWN.

This is where we need to understand that ANY AGENT can be utilized to KILL Rome’s ENEMIES. These AGENTS usually come in the form of RADICALIZED and FANATICAL POPULATION GROUPS that Rome MANIPULATES to do its DIRTY WORK like Revolution, Genocide or Civil War. This 5th Column of INVADERS has been spreading out into TARGET Nations for a long time BUT during the last 30 years it has been increasing in numbers and intensity. This 5th Column brings Roman Inquisition with it. This is how it’s done. Religions and Ideologies can be weaponized to KILL! People who have been radicalized will KILL STRANGERS for the sake of their CAUSE and think nothing of it. They are all puppets of the Beast whether they understand this or not. In most cases they don’t!

Rome INFILTRATES, INDOCTRINATES, RADICALIZES and MANIPULATES people to Socially Engineer TARGETED population groups.





