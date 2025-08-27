BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 401 - Sleepers
Darkness Is Falling
Darkness Is Falling
52 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 1 day ago

In this video I want to examine the state of Inquisition worldwide today by way of the 5th Column principle. I’ve already created a video about this topic titled, “The Inquisition: Rome's Ever Morphing Campaign of World Terrorism!” This was posted in 2 parts Videos No.45A and B in September 2019 right at the start of this series. If you haven’t watched that then please do so because it contains important information about WHAT the Jesuit INQUISITION is and ties into this video message. When we use the word “Inquisition” what we mean is a program of WAR waged in many guises against a perceived enemy of the dominant power. The Jesuits have today WEAPONIZED everything in order to TRAP God’s people and WEAR THEM DOWN.

This is where we need to understand that ANY AGENT can be utilized to KILL Rome’s ENEMIES. These AGENTS usually come in the form of RADICALIZED and FANATICAL POPULATION GROUPS that Rome MANIPULATES to do its DIRTY WORK like Revolution, Genocide or Civil War. This 5th Column of INVADERS has been spreading out into TARGET Nations for a long time BUT during the last 30 years it has been increasing in numbers and intensity. This 5th Column brings Roman Inquisition with it. This is how it’s done. Religions and Ideologies can be weaponized to KILL! People who have been radicalized will KILL STRANGERS for the sake of their CAUSE and think nothing of it. They are all puppets of the Beast whether they understand this or not. In most cases they don’t!

Rome INFILTRATES, INDOCTRINATES, RADICALIZES and MANIPULATES people to Socially Engineer TARGETED population groups.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com



How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html



Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html



The Holy Spirit


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html



The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html



The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html



The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 412 Videos


http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html



Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series


https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7



Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series


https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5



Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling



BitChute - Darkness Is Falling



Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth



You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel



pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling



Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy