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NY. SB. 416 Concentration Camps, NY. A 99, FL. SB. 2006
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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614 views • August 04, 2021
Rumble — PLEASE WARN EVERYONE> WE NEEDTO COME TOGETHER AGAINST THIS.

NEW YORK BILL SB416: QUARANTINE CAMPS & FORCED VACCINATIONS
https://www.nysenate.gov/legislation/bills/2021/a416

Also NY A99 Allows them to jab your 12 and up child without your permission.

https://legislation.nysenate.gov/pdf/bills/2019/A99

Florida SB 2006 is misleading it allows them to jab, test, and isolate you against your will.

https://www.flsenate.gov/Session/Bill/2021/2006/BillText/Filed/HTML

1097 4. Ordering an individual to be examined, tested,
1098 vaccinated, treated, isolated, or quarantined for communicable
1099 diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and
1100 present a severe danger to public health. Individuals who are
1101 unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated, or
1102 treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be
1103 subjected to isolation or quarantine.
1104 a. Examination, testing, vaccination, or treatment may be
1105 performed by any qualified person authorized by the State Health
1106 Officer.
1107 b. If the individual poses a danger to the public health,
1108 the State Health Officer may subject the individual to isolation
1109 or quarantine. If there is no practical method to isolate or
1110 quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any
1111 means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual.
1112 c. Any order of the State Health Officer given to
1113 effectuate this paragraph is shall be immediately enforceable by
1114 a law enforcement officer under s. 381.0012.

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Keywords
vaccinescensorshiphoaxchemtrailsgmoscommunismpropaganda5gweather warfareaigenocidecriminalsnwo1984agenda 21geo-engineeringtranshumanismmasksquarantineslockdownsplandemiccurfewsthe great resetc-ovid
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