NY. SB. 416 Concentration Camps, NY. A 99, FL. SB. 2006

Rumble — PLEASE WARN EVERYONE> WE NEEDTO COME TOGETHER AGAINST THIS.NEW YORK BILL SB416: QUARANTINE CAMPS & FORCED VACCINATIONSAlso NY A99 Allows them to jab your 12 and up child without your permission.Florida SB 2006 is misleading it allows them to jab, test, and isolate you against your will.1097 4. Ordering an individual to be examined, tested,1098 vaccinated, treated, isolated, or quarantined for communicable1099 diseases that have significant morbidity or mortality and1100 present a severe danger to public health. Individuals who are1101 unable or unwilling to be examined, tested, vaccinated, or1102 treated for reasons of health, religion, or conscience may be1103 subjected to isolation or quarantine.1104 a. Examination, testing, vaccination, or treatment may be1105 performed by any qualified person authorized by the State Health1106 Officer.1107 b. If the individual poses a danger to the public health,1108 the State Health Officer may subject the individual to isolation1109 or quarantine. If there is no practical method to isolate or1110 quarantine the individual, the State Health Officer may use any1111 means necessary to vaccinate or treat the individual.1112 c. Any order of the State Health Officer given to1113 effectuate this paragraph is shall be immediately enforceable by1114 a law enforcement officer under s. 381.0012.Shared from and subscribe to:Watchman's Duty