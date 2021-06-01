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INDIAN FARMERS' WARNING II: THIS IS GLOBAL GENOCIDE (UNCENSORED)
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162 views • June 01, 2021
MIRROR SOURCE:
Resistance GB: https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:0
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:0/Indian-Farmers-II-uncensored:1
"You will all starve to death, if you don't protest and wake up to this". Powerful interview (mentioned on UK Column) which includes updates on the situation with the Indian farmers struggle, which is becoming increasingly dire and remains pertinent to the survival interests of all humanity. As claimed in the interview, we are all in danger of orchestrated global food shortages – and this year’s global harvest is only at 30%. We must wake up to the reality of our situation, cease fighting arbitrarily over race, and unite as a human species, if we are to survive this.
https://ResistanceGB.org
https://www.youtube.com/resistancegb
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Buymeacoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/resistancegb
All donations greatly appreciated! PayPal us for larger donations:
Paypal: paypal.me/resistanceGB
Resistance GB: https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:0
https://odysee.com/@ResistanceGB:0/Indian-Farmers-II-uncensored:1
"You will all starve to death, if you don't protest and wake up to this". Powerful interview (mentioned on UK Column) which includes updates on the situation with the Indian farmers struggle, which is becoming increasingly dire and remains pertinent to the survival interests of all humanity. As claimed in the interview, we are all in danger of orchestrated global food shortages – and this year’s global harvest is only at 30%. We must wake up to the reality of our situation, cease fighting arbitrarily over race, and unite as a human species, if we are to survive this.
https://ResistanceGB.org
https://www.youtube.com/resistancegb
Fancy buying us a drink?
Buymeacoffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/resistancegb
All donations greatly appreciated! PayPal us for larger donations:
Paypal: paypal.me/resistanceGB
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