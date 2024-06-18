WHEN RIDICULOUS ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE FROM DEPUTY ☛ GOES WRONG

In the middle of domestic disputes and intoxicated outbursts, law enforcement faces the difficult task of restoring order. But what unfolds when desperation and defiance collide?





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiVdCELHSdilQ8sTTGcmBDw/join





This video chapter shows:

00:00 Intro

00:52 Incident 1

17:36 Incident 2

25:43 Incident 3

38:09 Incident 4

56:47 Incident 5





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23tYpCu1YvY





Let's have ourselves a good ol' LINKAAPPAALLOOZZAA 🥳





http://www.johnnypumphandle.com/cc/bryr0910.htm





https://familycourtmatters.org/2013/01/24/exposing-and-prosecuting-judicial-corruption-through-common-law-discovery-1997-interview/





http://southwestclarion.blogspot.com/2010/07/archive-marvin-bryer-follows-money.html





https://forums.mixedmartialarts.com/t/do-you-know-who-marvin-bryer-is/948773





https://unicourt.com/case/ca-la22-marvin-bryer-vs-bank-of-america-gregory-pentoney-et-al-386915





https://www.scribd.com/document/671627987/2015-07-05-Marvin-Breyer-Uncovered-Judge-s-using-SLUSH-funds-LAW





if your sweet brain needs a break from the information https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKLrkPP3gdg&t=4s