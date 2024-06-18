WHEN RIDICULOUS ATTEMPT TO ESCAPE FROM DEPUTY ☛ GOES WRONG

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In the middle of domestic disputes and intoxicated outbursts, law enforcement faces the difficult task of restoring order. But what unfolds when desperation and defiance collide?
Join this channel to get access to perks:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiVdCELHSdilQ8sTTGcmBDw/join
This video chapter shows:
00:00 Intro
00:52 Incident 1
17:36 Incident 2
25:43 Incident 3
38:09 Incident 4
56:47 Incident 5
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=23tYpCu1YvY
Let's have ourselves a good ol' LINKAAPPAALLOOZZAA 🥳
http://www.johnnypumphandle.com/cc/bryr0910.htm
https://familycourtmatters.org/2013/01/24/exposing-and-prosecuting-judicial-corruption-through-common-law-discovery-1997-interview/
http://southwestclarion.blogspot.com/2010/07/archive-marvin-bryer-follows-money.html
https://forums.mixedmartialarts.com/t/do-you-know-who-marvin-bryer-is/948773
https://unicourt.com/case/ca-la22-marvin-bryer-vs-bank-of-america-gregory-pentoney-et-al-386915
https://www.scribd.com/document/671627987/2015-07-05-Marvin-Breyer-Uncovered-Judge-s-using-SLUSH-funds-LAW
if your sweet brain needs a break from the information https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKLrkPP3gdg&t=4s