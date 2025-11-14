© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Eat Zeee Bugs!
The WEF asks: "Would you eat a loaf of cricket bread?"
"In the future, we might all eat a lot more insects."
"They require much less feed than traditional meats. They also require much less land."
"If we replace half the animal products we eat with insects or lab-grown meat, we'd free up an area 70 times the size of the UK."
