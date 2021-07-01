© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump Concedes To Biden 1/7/21
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
463 views • January 07, 2021
Jan 7, 2021
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
AP
"WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory."
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-michael-pence-electoral-college-elections-f03215c31a400f815a8f62960a430063
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
AP
"WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his defeat in the Nov. 3 election and announced there would be an “orderly transition on January 20th” after Congress concluded the electoral vote count early Thursday certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s victory."
https://apnews.com/article/joe-biden-donald-trump-michael-pence-electoral-college-elections-f03215c31a400f815a8f62960a430063
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.