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Remote Neural Monitoring Patent=Gangstalking From The Sky Remote Frequency Programming [14.11.2021]
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96 views • November 15, 2021
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Well this went deep faaast! Who needs speakers and concerts? OR what about - along with concerts, neural booster shots of frequency AT the concerts... da?
Remote controlling us like a fukn drone, gangstalking anyone anytime, from the skies - this is getting WILD.
This is next level, and shout out to @Still Human (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE5TxvZ3mu9KRDxl-PyS3A/videos) for checking in - and the original video is from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbgw21PKAfk
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Well this went deep faaast!
Who needs speakers and concerts? OR what about - along with concerts, neural booster shots of frequency AT the concerts... da?
Remote controlling us like a fukn drone, gangstalking anyone anytime, from the skies - this is getting WILD.
This is next level, and shout out to @Still Human (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE5...) for checking in - and the original video is from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbgw2...
1,864 views Nov 14, 2021
NorbzWorld
40.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DP5Vm45PLRA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
Well this went deep faaast! Who needs speakers and concerts? OR what about - along with concerts, neural booster shots of frequency AT the concerts... da?
Remote controlling us like a fukn drone, gangstalking anyone anytime, from the skies - this is getting WILD.
This is next level, and shout out to @Still Human (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE5TxvZ3mu9KRDxl-PyS3A/videos) for checking in - and the original video is from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbgw21PKAfk
--
Well this went deep faaast!
Who needs speakers and concerts? OR what about - along with concerts, neural booster shots of frequency AT the concerts... da?
Remote controlling us like a fukn drone, gangstalking anyone anytime, from the skies - this is getting WILD.
This is next level, and shout out to @Still Human (https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE5...) for checking in - and the original video is from - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbgw2...
1,864 views Nov 14, 2021
NorbzWorld
40.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/DP5Vm45PLRA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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