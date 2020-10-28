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The Psychopath In DARKWood.
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625 views • October 28, 2020
A Message From A Hollywood Insider.
A Director/Producer of The fictional film that exposed a world wide child trafficking networks was recently banned on Amazon 'dot' com in light of recent interest in the movie from the Wayfair and Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest.
He has a message for everyone to wake up and see what really is happening and what mainstream media dare to say. This is worse than pedophilia in Hollywood.
As well as some really good POR to look for and some cheerful message.
Please, share this video with anyone.
Want to know more about:
'A Child's Voice' - Banned by
Amazon AWS:
https://www.brighteon.com/999465f2-c27b-4b16-8a1c-cb862542d33d
Remember..."TRUTH Sounds Like Hate To Those Who Hate The TRUTH".
A Director/Producer of The fictional film that exposed a world wide child trafficking networks was recently banned on Amazon 'dot' com in light of recent interest in the movie from the Wayfair and Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest.
He has a message for everyone to wake up and see what really is happening and what mainstream media dare to say. This is worse than pedophilia in Hollywood.
As well as some really good POR to look for and some cheerful message.
Please, share this video with anyone.
Want to know more about:
'A Child's Voice' - Banned by
Amazon AWS:
https://www.brighteon.com/999465f2-c27b-4b16-8a1c-cb862542d33d
Remember..."TRUTH Sounds Like Hate To Those Who Hate The TRUTH".
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