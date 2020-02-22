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YouTube's Censorship Exposed
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
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93 views • February 22, 2020
Last year after uploading the video 'Level Earth | Fact vs Theory' to my YouTube channel, substantial views and likes were gained very quickly, but YouTube proceeded to delete the views, the likes, and the ability to like the video, all in an attempt to censor it from search results. Shortly afterwards, they broke their own TOS and deleted my entire channel (for the 3rd time, I am now on my 4th YouTube channel). This video serves as a record of that event, and to bring awareness to the covert and overt methods of censorship employed by YouTube. Please ask yourself why YouTube cares so much about hiding this video which simply questions our measurable, empirical, objective reality?

Watch the censored video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SW53ODvtpzU

Thanks to the constant censorship, I have over 30 videos that cannot be seen on YouTube, and starting next week I will start uploading certain videos ONLY to BitChute, LBRY, Brighteon and NOT YouTube. To stay current with all my work, please be sure to download the LBRY app and subscribe to me on BitChute and Brighteon:

https://lbry.com/
https://beta.lbry.tv/@EricDubay
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/ericdubay

Subscribe to original video maker NeoHumanEve: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy5OCbCOg8R4yva3yXOIdXg

To learn more about our flat, motionless Earth, please visit:
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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freedomcensorshipyoutubecensoringbannedbanningcensorspeechbanfreeaccountchanneleric dubay
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy