Joe Biden Dreams of Ice Cream as Nashville Christian School Children Are Dead

Three children and three adults were murdered today in a Nashville Christian school shooting, President Joe Biden was criticized for his untimely remarks immediately after the mass school shooting, and Massive, on-going protests in Israel forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back down on his scheme to redesign his country’s judicial court system. This and more as the world descends into madness and debauchery, and Western powers continue to provoke WW3. Let us all remind ourselves that this will all come to an end when Jesus returns on the Final Day.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/27/23

You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.

The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today! https://tru.news/faucielf

It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. You can order the second edition of Rick’s book, Final Day. https://www.rickwiles.com/final-day