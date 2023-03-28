Create New Account
Joe Biden Dreams of Ice Cream as Nashville Christian School Children Are Dead
Three children and three adults were murdered today in a Nashville Christian school shooting, President Joe Biden was criticized for his untimely remarks immediately after the mass school shooting, and Massive, on-going protests in Israel forced Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to back down on his scheme to redesign his country’s judicial court system. This and more as the world descends into madness and debauchery, and Western powers continue to provoke WW3. Let us all remind ourselves that this will all come to an end when Jesus returns on the Final Day.

 

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 3/27/23

 

