Jack Rasmus: US Empire Isn't Going Quietly, China War, Restricting Democracy, & BRICS Antipole

Dr. Jack Rasmus discusses the decline of American Empire which has suffered a serious financial blow and militarily is in retreat. He gives his view on the Ukraine War and the March 22nd terror attack in Russia and believes we will continue to see escalation. The dollar is the linchpin of the global empire and it continues to be used less as we see the acceleration of BRICS as an antipole. Decline will be protracted, it's a process. The elites or the supranational financial capitalists/imperialists seek to continue maintaining and amassing global wealth. EU is done economically. The Pentagon is planning for war with China, but not before 2030. The empire isn't going away quietly. The propaganda and censorship machine of the one-party system will intensify as our current neoliberal regime cannot continue without further restricting democracy.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire:

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Become a Sponsor https://geopoliticsandempire.com/sponsors





**Visit Our Sponsors

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics





Websites

Jack Rasmus Website https://jackrasmus.com

X https://twitter.com/drjackrasmus

Kyklos Productions http://www.kyklosproductions.com





About Dr. Jack Rasmus

Dr. Jack Rasmus, Ph.D Political Economy, teaches economics at St. Mary’s College in California. He is the author and producer of the various nonfiction and fictional workers, including the books The Scourge of Neoliberalism: US Economic Policy From Reagan to Bush, Clarity Press, October 2019; Alexander Hamilton & The Origins of the Fed, Lexington books, March 2019; Central Bankers at the End of Their Ropes: Monetary Policy and the Coming Depression, Clarity Press, August 2018; Looting Greece: A New Financial Imperialism Emerges, Clarity Press, Sept. 2016; Systemic Fragility in the Global Economy, Clarity Press, January 2016; ‘Obama’s Economy: Recovery for the Few‘, Pluto Press, 2012, ‘Epic Recession: Prelude to Global Depression‘, Pluto Press, 2010, and ‘The War at Home: The Corporate Offensive from Ronald Reagan to George W. Bush‘, Kyklosproductions, 2006. He has written and produced several stage plays, including ‘Fire on Pier 32‘ and ‘1934‘. Jack is the host of the weekly radio show, Alternative Visions, on the Progressive Radio Network, and a journalist writing on economic, political and labor issues for various magazines, including European Financial Review, World Financial Review, World Review of Political Economy, ‘Z‘ magazine, and others. Before his current roles as author, journalist and radio host, Jack was an economist and market analyst for several global companies for 18 years and, for more than a decade, a local union president, vice-president, contract negotiator, and organizer for several labor unions, including the UAW, CWA, SEIU, and HERE. Jack’s website is www.kyklosproductions.com where his published articles, radio-tv interviews, plays and book reviews are available for download. He blogs at jackrasmus.com, where weekly commentaries on US and global economic matters are available. His twitter handle is @drjackrasmus.





Jack is the owner and principal of Kyklos Productions LLC, which produces stage plays, books, and public presentations. Jack is also available for keynote and other speaking events on various economic and political topics.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)