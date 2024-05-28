Mass vaccination and TEACHER deaths - Part 9

In September 2021 Idaho Teacher Mike Mc Crady died from a bout of Covid -19(according to the media)

Speculation was rife regarding his vaccination status.

Teachers in Idaho were prioritized for the experimental poison and were given them in January of 2021.

There were no mandates, however coercion was very high and most teachers were excited to get them.

There can be no doubt that Mc Crady was jabbed, but that did not stop the media from running their propoganda.

The real reason Mc Crady died was not from Covid. It was from the jabs and the hospital protocols.

Their sole purpose was to frighten people in to getting jabs and more jabs.

Now 3 years down the line, teachers are being completely wiped out and they can not blame covid.

What else could it be???

Mirrored - TruthSeekerNews1984





To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/