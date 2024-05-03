On May 2, 2016,⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley⚡️ filmed this about the 'Odessa Massacre' - 10th Tragic Anniversary, May 2, 2024 - Odessa was Key in his Decision to Go to Donbass to Protect Innocent People

Russell's wife, Lyudmila posted the following and this video today:

Today is the tenth tragic anniversary of the Odessa massacre. Russell has always taken it very hard. What happened in Odessa was one of the key moments in his decision to go to Donbass to protect innocent people.

In 2016, "Texas" together with "Altai" filmed an issue dedicated to those events.

May 2, 2014 was the Odessa Massacre, tenth anniversary today, May 2, 2024.

