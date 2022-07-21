P.1 Peanuts for politicians’ pay nonsense. Wake up, Joe Spagnolo!; Sunday Times Western Australia, June 26th 2022 MVI_5937-9+80-merged

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The Sunday Times’ political editor, Joe Spagnolo, in an opinion piece, shows his woeful disconnection from reality, in his call for paying politicians in Western Australia more. His argument, based on quantitative analysis and comparison, shows up the absurdities in his, and, sadly, many others’, reasoning, not to mention the lack of appreciation of non-monetary reward, nor ethical understandings. Political improvement is not in direct proportional relationship with remuneration.