3 Million Epstein Files Still Covered Up… What You Can Do About It!

The math doesn't lie. The DOJ has reported the existence of over 6,000,000 pages of Epstein files, but have only released 3,000,000. That leaves 3,000,000 pages still in the dark. Where are they? And WHO are they protecting?



To make matters worse, the DOJ has missed EVERY single deadline mandated by the law that requires the release of this information. The DOJ act as if they are above the law, ignoring the very deadlines set by the people’s representatives. It is a slap in the face to every American and all of the victims of Epstein and his clients. This isn’t about Democrat vs. Republican. This is about right vs. wrong and The People vs. The Establishment.



It is more evident than ever that we cannot simply "vote our way out" of this deep-rooted corruption and it’s time we stopped asking nicely. If they won't listen to our votes, they will have to listen to our wallets. It is time to STOP funding the system who thinks they are above the law 100% legally and safely!



Go to FreedomLawSchool.org TODAY to learn how!!



