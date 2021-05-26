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Message from The Mayans: Openhand Mexico Vlog
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224 views • May 26, 2021
What might the ancient Mayans and what happened to their civilisation inform us of the challenges and opportunities humanity currently faces? Filmed from the Mayan ruins in Tulum Mexico. With International Spiritual Facilitator "Open".
Visit our web community: https://www.Openhandweb.org
Visit our web community: https://www.Openhandweb.org
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