© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Immune System & Vaccines (Part One) | Dr. Sam Bailey
Follow
1
Share
Report
30 views • April 11, 2021
How does the TH1 and TH2 Immune system work? Do vaccines affect the immune system balance?
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd edition
2. Healthy instead of chronically ill - Dr Joachim Mutter (German):
https://www.amazon.de/Gesund-statt-chronisch-krank-ganzheitliche/dp/3898815269
3. CD8+ T cells:
https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/cd8-t-cells
4. IgG Subclasses and Allotypes:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202688/
5. Eosinophil:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eosinophil
6. Cytotoxic T Cells: License
https://www.youtube.com/t/creative_commons
Source videos
https://www.youtube.com/attribution?v=IDvUBz_zQsc
7. Cochrane’s new donor:
https://www.cochrane.org/news/cochrane-announces-support-new-donor
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/the-immune-system-vaccines-part-1:b
Please support Sam's channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave Sam a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
References:
1. Virus Mania - 3rd edition
2. Healthy instead of chronically ill - Dr Joachim Mutter (German):
https://www.amazon.de/Gesund-statt-chronisch-krank-ganzheitliche/dp/3898815269
3. CD8+ T cells:
https://www.immunology.org/public-information/bitesized-immunology/cells/cd8-t-cells
4. IgG Subclasses and Allotypes:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4202688/
5. Eosinophil:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Eosinophil
6. Cytotoxic T Cells: License
https://www.youtube.com/t/creative_commons
Source videos
https://www.youtube.com/attribution?v=IDvUBz_zQsc
7. Cochrane’s new donor:
https://www.cochrane.org/news/cochrane-announces-support-new-donor
By: Dr. Sam Bailey
Original url:
https://lbry.tv/@drsambailey:c/the-immune-system-vaccines-part-1:b
Please support Sam's channel ▶
https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave Sam a tip! ▶
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.