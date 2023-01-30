EPOCH TV | How the ‘Climate Cartel’ Justifies the 2030 Agenda

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EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp
🔵 Watch the full episode HERE 👉 https://ept.ms/ClimateCartelYT
A ‘climate cartel’ consisting of governments, global businesses, NGOs, and powerful individuals, are pushing climate agendas as a way to justify their 2030 agenda.
We go into how this whole system is similar to communism.