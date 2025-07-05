CHP Leader Rod Taylor discusses the upcoming Alberta Christian Municipal Rallies with Michael Clark, chief executive officer of the Christian Impact Network. Michael lays out his plan to visit 12 Alberta cities in July, seeking to motivate and inspire Christians to get involved and to consider becoming candidates in the Alberta Municipal and School Board elections scheduled for October 20.

Learn more and register here to attend: https://christianimpactnetwork.com





Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada





GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

X: https://x.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/