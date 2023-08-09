Create New Account
PSYKEDELIKA MOT DEPRESSION
Nu för tiden pratas det mycket om att börja använda psykedelika mot depression (LSD, svampar, amfetamin etc). I princip hela det svenska etablissemanget lovordar metoderna (mainstream media, forskningen etc).


Vad händer om psykedelikan som behandlingsmetod får fäste i Sverige? Kommer vi att uppleva samma epidemi som med psykofarmakan? Psykofarmakan som saknas evidens att den verkligen fungerar och som har ökat självmordstalen hos unga flickor som går på medicinen.


https://jmm.nu/

depressionsvamppsykedelika

