Nu för tiden pratas det mycket om att börja använda psykedelika mot depression (LSD, svampar, amfetamin etc). I princip hela det svenska etablissemanget lovordar metoderna (mainstream media, forskningen etc).
Vad händer om psykedelikan som behandlingsmetod får fäste i Sverige? Kommer vi att uppleva samma epidemi som med psykofarmakan? Psykofarmakan som saknas evidens att den verkligen fungerar och som har ökat självmordstalen hos unga flickor som går på medicinen.
