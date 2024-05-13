RUSSIAN ARMY CRUSHES UKRAINIAN DEFENSE IN KHARKIV REGION

⚡️Defeated on the battlefields, the Ukrainian military does not stop attempts to reach Russian rear facilities. Over the past weeks, several Ukrainian UAVs reached Russian oil refineries in different rear regions, inflicting minor damage. Most of the Ukrainian drones and missiles however are intercepted by Russian air defense forces. The night of May 13 was not an exception. Russian forces successfully repelled a massive Ukrainian attack with 31 UAVs, 12 Olkha MLRS missiles and 4 Storm Shadow cruise missiles supplied by NATO countries. The attack targeted civilian facilities in the Russian border regions and in Crimea.

Successfully fighting Ukrainian and NATO missiles, the Russian military responds with precision strikes on Ukrainian rear facilities. Amid the ongoing Russian attacks in different directions on the frontlines, Russian drones, missiles and heavy bombs are pounding the Armed Forces of Ukraine accumulated in the eastern regions.

According to unofficial data, about 100 FAB-500 and FAB-1500 heavy bombs struck the Ukrainian military in the Kharkiv region over the past 48 hours. There is not a single position of the Ukrainian army that was not targeted by Russian artillery or aviation.

One of the recent Russian strikes destroyed the Ukrainian point of temporary deployment near the town of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region. As a result of the attack, the Ukrainian military suffered heavy losses and lost the reserves prepared for further deployment in the Kharkiv border areas.

Together with the devastating strikes in the Kharkiv region, Russian missiles destroyed Ukrainian military facilities in the neighboring Chernihiv region. Last night, Russian strikes were reported at the Goncharovsky landfill and the Pevtsy airfield.

The ongoing strikes are aimed to support the recently launched offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region. During four days of assault operations, Russian forces are assumed to have captured up to 200 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory. At least 11 border villages have come under Russian control.

The offensive is ongoing in two main directions with a rapid breakthrough of the Ukrainian defense and mop up operations on the flanks with the help of armored vehicles.

By the evening of May 12, the Russian army took a meat processing plant in the west of Volchansk and completed a mop up operation at a local shoe factory. These were the two main strongholds on the northern flank of the town, from which Ukrainian forces controlled the outskirts. At the same time, Russian assault groups entered the city from the east. Battles are ongoing in the center.

In the second direction, Russian assault groups are approaching Liptsy, capturing one settlement after another.

While looking for reinforcements in other directions, like the Kherson region, the Ukrainian military command is throwing precious forces of the Main Intelligence Directorate and Nazi battalions to plug the holes in the defense in Kharkiv.

