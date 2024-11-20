BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Feeling trapped, Bible Study
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 5 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Prepare: https://sjwellfire.com/partners/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Are you Trapped?

In this message, Brother Larry emphasizes the importance of being alert and vigilant as believers in Christ. He likens the spiritual battle to living in a jungle, where Satan roams like a roaring lion, seeking to devour the unsuspecting. To succeed as Christians, it is essential to be aware of the temptations that come from the world, the flesh, and pride.

Larry references several scriptures to underscore his points:

• Matthew 24:42: "Watch therefore: for ye know not what hour your Lord doth come."

• 1 Peter 5:8: "Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour."

• 1 Timothy 3:2: Leaders must be vigilant and blameless, overseeing their spiritual lives and those of their families.

Larry highlights the necessity of guarding the entry points to our souls, specifically our minds, experiences (emotions), and will. He warns against overemphasizing any one area, such as knowledge without application, emotions without doctrine, or action without purpose.

The message stresses the significance of the Word of God as the primary tool for spiritual vigilance. Citing 2 Timothy 3:15, he explains that knowing the scriptures is crucial for wisdom and salvation. He urges believers to read and obey the Bible, warning against cherry-picking scripture to suit personal beliefs.

Larry shares passages from Proverbs 1 and Proverbs 2, emphasizing the importance of seeking wisdom and understanding from God. He concludes with a call to action, encouraging believers to cultivate a genuine desire for spiritual growth through prayer and scripture engagement, especially in light of upcoming (note, this was recorded earlier) national elections that require discernment rooted in biblical principles.


Keywords
word of godprayerspiritual growthchristian faithspiritual armorscripture studyresisting temptationspiritual alertness
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy