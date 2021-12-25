© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The infant Messiah, is he born already?"
Follow
0
Share
Report
25 views • December 25, 2021
Bob asked a question of the spiritual messengers of God March 17, 1972, that many would like to ask.
Although the recording is hard to hear, we are blessed to have this message. Listen to the words of spiritual messengers of God as they answer this question:
Bob asks: “[ ] has asked if the infant Messiah of which you have spoken, ‘Is it born already, as we understand it, and in what country?’”
Spiritual messengers of God respond: "And we should answer in this manner. These things are known only unto our Father. And for, at the present time, for his protection, the exact location shall be kept a secret into the same.
"But answer in this manner.
"Our Lord says, 'HARK,' into thee, 'FOR AGAIN UPON YOUR EARTH, IN THE DESERT DWELLS, AND THEREFORE, BY THE SEA, WHERE THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE SEEN ALL IN THIRTEEN AND MORE THAN THREE.'
"For the wise to hear let them hear. And for the wise to see let them see.
"And when the time comes, and the ocean roars and the mountains bellow their mighty force, our Father shall write upon the sky the entry of the same."
On November 30, 1971, they said: "And we say unto thee in this manner. We are here but for one purpose, for the coming of the Messiah, for we reach outward for the need of your souls, to prepare a way upon your earth for this time." [See Exodus 3:1-18, 12:14, 13:21-22, 14:15-20, 20:1-21, 33:5-23, 34:1-35, 36:8-9, 37:1-24, 40:34-38, Deuteronomy 31:9, 24-27, 34:1-5, and John 1:1-34.]
"And as we have said before, he has been born upon your earth. And as the Lord has sent him into the desert to be guarded, the time grows nearer. Must our Lord take him back to protect him? Or will thee stretch out thy arms and prepare a way within thyself?" [See The Revelation, chapter 12.]
"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first."
What you have heard from all the heavenly hosts gathered this night is the message of the coming of the Messiah, spoken to you directly in their own words. They call themselves, spiritual messengers of God, just as they angels were called in Jesus' time. They appeared to us from 1970 to 1989 with the message of the Messiah's birth. And like that holy night almost 2,000 years ago when the angels appeared to the shepherds out in the fields, they have come again.
They bring their message, not to one people, or one faith, but to all the world. It is news of great joy for all the people, the coming of the Messiah!
All their words are now published at amazon.com/author/assoc.universal.philosophy
Would you like to join in their Association? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Email [email protected].
Although the recording is hard to hear, we are blessed to have this message. Listen to the words of spiritual messengers of God as they answer this question:
Bob asks: “[ ] has asked if the infant Messiah of which you have spoken, ‘Is it born already, as we understand it, and in what country?’”
Spiritual messengers of God respond: "And we should answer in this manner. These things are known only unto our Father. And for, at the present time, for his protection, the exact location shall be kept a secret into the same.
"But answer in this manner.
"Our Lord says, 'HARK,' into thee, 'FOR AGAIN UPON YOUR EARTH, IN THE DESERT DWELLS, AND THEREFORE, BY THE SEA, WHERE THE STARS AT NIGHT ARE SEEN ALL IN THIRTEEN AND MORE THAN THREE.'
"For the wise to hear let them hear. And for the wise to see let them see.
"And when the time comes, and the ocean roars and the mountains bellow their mighty force, our Father shall write upon the sky the entry of the same."
On November 30, 1971, they said: "And we say unto thee in this manner. We are here but for one purpose, for the coming of the Messiah, for we reach outward for the need of your souls, to prepare a way upon your earth for this time." [See Exodus 3:1-18, 12:14, 13:21-22, 14:15-20, 20:1-21, 33:5-23, 34:1-35, 36:8-9, 37:1-24, 40:34-38, Deuteronomy 31:9, 24-27, 34:1-5, and John 1:1-34.]
"And as we have said before, he has been born upon your earth. And as the Lord has sent him into the desert to be guarded, the time grows nearer. Must our Lord take him back to protect him? Or will thee stretch out thy arms and prepare a way within thyself?" [See The Revelation, chapter 12.]
"New words shall be written upon the sky, but they must be written in men's hearts first."
What you have heard from all the heavenly hosts gathered this night is the message of the coming of the Messiah, spoken to you directly in their own words. They call themselves, spiritual messengers of God, just as they angels were called in Jesus' time. They appeared to us from 1970 to 1989 with the message of the Messiah's birth. And like that holy night almost 2,000 years ago when the angels appeared to the shepherds out in the fields, they have come again.
They bring their message, not to one people, or one faith, but to all the world. It is news of great joy for all the people, the coming of the Messiah!
All their words are now published at amazon.com/author/assoc.universal.philosophy
Would you like to join in their Association? See https://aup589.wixsite.com/joinaup
Email [email protected].
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.