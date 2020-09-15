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CNN Admit 60ghz / 5G is a Weapon in 1985
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487 views • September 15, 2020
Referring back to a broadcast on CNN in 1985 in which they discuss the future of warfare and weaponry, touching on microwave weapons operating in the 60ghz frequency range, ie. the same frequencies which 5G will operate using (60ghz is the OXYGEN Absorbing frequency). They also talk about mind control, literally frying humans, and taking out planes mid-flight with microwave weapons. The truth is and always was, out there.
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