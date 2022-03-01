Miles Guo: The Chinese have unfortunately turned out to be hated the most in the Russia-Ukraine war

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3/1/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Chinese have unfortunately turned out to be hated the most in the Russia-Ukraine war. The New Federal State of China will arrange flights taking off from the neighboring countries of Ukraine to the US, Chinese visa-free countries, or Southeast Asia respectively, please see the upcoming announcements for detailed information