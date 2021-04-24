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UNIT 731- JAPAN'S BIOLOGICAL WARFARE PROJECT (REMIND YOU OF ANYTHING?)
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47 views • April 24, 2021
Most of us heard about the horrible experiments on humans of the Nazis done by doctor Mengele. But the Nazis weren’t alone in conducting cruel experiments on humans.
One of the lesser known atrocities of the 20th century was committed by the Imperial Japanese Army’s Unit 731. Some of the details of this unit’s activities are still uncovered.
Source: Death Angel via Jim Crenshaw
One of the lesser known atrocities of the 20th century was committed by the Imperial Japanese Army’s Unit 731. Some of the details of this unit’s activities are still uncovered.
Source: Death Angel via Jim Crenshaw
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