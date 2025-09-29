BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
PT 250912: Zach is Back! - Puppy Survives PARVO with Colloidal Silver!
Truth that Matters
55 views • 1 day ago

PARVO is Parasites demonically possessed to kill a puppy.  This is COVID for dogs.  God made Colloidal Silver defeats this diabolical satanic spirit! See links below.


3 Day protocol

D1: 15ml CS every hour in syringe

D2: 20ML CS every 2 hrs

D3: 20 ML CS every 3 hrs

Note: we also gave him baby food and Pedialyte on off hours...in Syringe.  He was better after the second dose of Colloidal Silver... 70% by end of D2, and 100% after D3.  We continued w 1-2 dose CS per day for 3 more days as a precaution.


PARVO is a Satanic spirit indwelling a genetically altered Parasite... similar to COVID.  Viruses do not exist.

PH Miracle: https://d.pr/a/8mnocx

Colloidal Silver: https://d.pr/a/9npPFg

I use this to make my own Silver: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C56MM2RL?ref_=ppx_hzsearch_conn_dt_b_fed_asin_title_1

aliensplanet xtime travelspiritual warfareend timesufossecret space programzombiesfallen angelschristian identityhybridsreptiliansclonesunderground basesalien abductionproject looking glasscovidserpent seedangel warsaliens among usprofessor truthtruthwchristtruth that mattersparvo
