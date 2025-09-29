PT 250912: Zach is Back! - Puppy Survives PARVO with Colloidal Silver!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PARVO is Parasites demonically possessed to kill a puppy. This is COVID for dogs. God made Colloidal Silver defeats this diabolical satanic spirit! See links below.
3 Day protocol
D1: 15ml CS every hour in syringe
D2: 20ML CS every 2 hrs
D3: 20 ML CS every 3 hrs
Note: we also gave him baby food and Pedialyte on off hours...in Syringe. He was better after the second dose of Colloidal Silver... 70% by end of D2, and 100% after D3. We continued w 1-2 dose CS per day for 3 more days as a precaution.
PARVO is a Satanic spirit indwelling a genetically altered Parasite... similar to COVID. Viruses do not exist.
PH Miracle: https://d.pr/a/8mnocx
Colloidal Silver: https://d.pr/a/9npPFg
I use this to make my own Silver: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0C56MM2RL?ref_=ppx_hzsearch_conn_dt_b_fed_asin_title_1