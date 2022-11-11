Episode 136 - Guests Adam Tony: Antarctica The I AM and Soul fractioning

Had a great chat with Adam and Tony about Antarctica, The I AM or BEING concept and Soul fractioning.
Enjoy!
Please find Adam's channel here:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gifMwdjFAnzu/
Please find the "I am that I am" book here:
https://cart.bookmasters.com/?buy=9780967036250&pub=51900
Credits:
https://eraoflight.com/2022/11/06/you-suffer-only-your-memory/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.