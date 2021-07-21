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INTRO TO C.A.T. CHATS
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30 views • July 21, 2021
undefConscious Action for Truth, the C A T in C.A.T. Chats where your voice matters!
Conversations with truth speakers in New Mexico, the forgotten border state that is rarely mentioned by the MSM, home to Epstein's Zorro Ranch and currently a corrupt tyrannical Governer, Michelle Lujan Grisham. We the People of New Mexico will make our voices heard over the incessant narrative of the New World Order Agenda being implemented here.
Focused on New Mexico, but not limited to New Mexico.ined
Conversations with truth speakers in New Mexico, the forgotten border state that is rarely mentioned by the MSM, home to Epstein's Zorro Ranch and currently a corrupt tyrannical Governer, Michelle Lujan Grisham. We the People of New Mexico will make our voices heard over the incessant narrative of the New World Order Agenda being implemented here.
Focused on New Mexico, but not limited to New Mexico.ined
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