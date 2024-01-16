AUTUMN SERANADE is a four-minute video with Music and Titles that explores the beauty of Fall in the Northern Rocky Mountains.
Our Video features Time-Lapse and miscellaneous clips of decidious trees and Western Larch (Tamarack) turning into spectacular colors!
It then ends with a surprise early Winter Snowstorm which gives a very Winter/Fall look to everything!
Please enjoy our show!
