Jacob Rothschild Says Covid Was a Distraction

Rothschild, “The phenomenon change that’s come about in the last 2-3 years is there isn’t a child over the age of 6 who’s not deeply concerned about climate change — Covid is a distraction, not more than a distraction, it’s a distraction”.
Nothing to see here, just slipping up and admitting to crimes against humanity. Covid 19 was a distraction, it was a PLANdemic.
They’re plan all along was the climate change agenda. It’s a scam to bring about the Great Reset, New World Order & the Central Bank Digital Currency.
Source https://www.thetruthseeker.co.uk/?p=271375
