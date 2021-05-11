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How to Use the Fitbit Versa 2 for Beginners
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In this video we walk you through how to use the Fitbit Versa 2. Some specific areas we cover are how to navigate the screens and menus and more. Plus how to pair and setup Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2
In this video we walk you through how to use the Fitbit Versa 2. Some specific areas we cover are how to navigate the screens and menus and more. Plus how to pair and setup Alexa on the Fitbit Versa 2
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