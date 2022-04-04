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And We Know 4.4.2022 COURAGEOUS leaders STEPPING UP! Major Victories on the EARTH! MANY had to SEE IT! Pray!
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190 views • April 05, 2022
LT of And We Know.
We have seen this intro before and it relates to this video as we see courage on display from President Trump, Kristina Karamo, Kash Patel, India, Hungary, Mark Robinson, George Christensen and more…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzo3ml-4.4.22-courageous-leaders-stepping-up-major-victories-on-the-earth-many-had.html
We have seen this intro before and it relates to this video as we see courage on display from President Trump, Kristina Karamo, Kash Patel, India, Hungary, Mark Robinson, George Christensen and more…
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vzo3ml-4.4.22-courageous-leaders-stepping-up-major-victories-on-the-earth-many-had.html
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