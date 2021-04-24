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Yoga & Pilates with GAIA
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69 views • April 24, 2021
Gaia subscribers are able to Stream yoga, meditation, and mind-expanding programs that provide a true alternative to mainstream media. Gaia offers a holistic approach to help fuel the daily pursuit of a conscious life. https://yazing.com/deals/gaia/oscarali
The techniques employed use physical postures (called asanas), breathing practices (pranayama) and meditation, as well as deep relaxation (yoga nidra).
Gaia subscribers are able to Stream yoga, meditation, and mind-expanding programs that provide a true alternative to mainstream media. Gaia offers a holistic approach to help fuel the daily pursuit of a conscious life. https://yazing.com/deals/gaia/oscarali
The techniques employed use physical postures (called asanas), breathing practices (pranayama) and meditation, as well as deep relaxation (yoga nidra).
Gaia subscribers are able to Stream yoga, meditation, and mind-expanding programs that provide a true alternative to mainstream media. Gaia offers a holistic approach to help fuel the daily pursuit of a conscious life. https://yazing.com/deals/gaia/oscarali
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