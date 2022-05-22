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Yes, you can fake a space program - Space Cadets UK breakdown by Chris James ✅
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107 views • May 22, 2022
Published on May 18, 2022
Link to original channel Chris James
https://youtu.be/h42yAOm7vI4
Space Cadets (Channel 4) was the biggest & most expensive hoax in television history. A £4.5m stunt to convince three members of the public they were orbiting the Earth in a Russian spacecraft...when they were actually in a state-of-the-art Hollywood simulator for five days.
Filmed by Channel 4 in 2005 and hosted by Johnny Vaughan, Space Cadets claimed to be the biggest and most expensive prank in television history. An out-of-this-world reality television stunt that required completely transforming an ex-US Air Force base in England (Bentwaters Parks) into a fictitious Russian space base.
State of the art engineering, simulator (Brick Price's WonderWorks) and sound design (Dean Andre) straight from the world of Hollywood. Derren Brown style social engineering. And an army of actors trained to improvise for almost every
eventuality. But the most surprising thing of all was that *it actually worked*. In December 2005, Space Cadets Billy, Keri, Paul and actor Charlie Skelton genuinely believed they were astronauts, 200km above the Earth's surface on a Russian space shuttle called Earth Orbiter One. Until the Big Reveal...
So how did they do it? This is the story of the Space Cadets on Channel 4.
If you want to watch episodes of Space Cadets, the entire series has been archived on Cadets2012’s YouTube account:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9-tl3TJYaI_oSXhB9TPDA
For more behind the scenes check out this excellent article by The Guardian.
Ipswich, we have a problem: Space Cadets, the reality show that never left the ground. https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/mar/17/ipswich-we-have-a-problem-space-cadets-the-reality-show-that-never-left-the-ground
🎶 FEATURED MUSIC 🎧
The Impossible, Savfk
https://www.savfkmusic.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrUs9y2-mzg
Space Mission, Philipp Klein
https://philippklein.bandcamp.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwO10a5kLh0
Celestial, Bob Bradley / Terry Devine-King
Summer of 1984, RKVC
No Favours, Patrick Patrikios
When We Found The Horizon, Late Night Feeler
Good Times, Patrick Patrikios
The Jam, Slynk & Mr Stabalina
Russian Dance, Joey Pecoraro
Future Girl, RKVC
Learning is Fun, Doug Maxwell & Media Right Productions
World Map, Jason Farnham
American Frontiers, Aaron Kenny
Apollo, Patrick Patrikios
Fanfare for Space, Kevin MacLeod
Heartbreaking, Kevin MacLeod
Blue Danube, Strauss
Away, Patrick Patrikios
Secret Conversations, The 126ers
Large Smile Mood, Nico Staf
Stardrive, Jeremy Blake
Contact me directly at: [email protected] 303-494-6631
Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Please like and subscribe!
https://rumble.com/register/markksargent/
Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com
Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong
Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru
Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
This is the Flat Earth board game by the guys in UK! Check it out https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/325735/empire-plateau-ultimate-strategy-board-game
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble
George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.
I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.
#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education, flat earth, enclosed world
science, education, flat earth, enclosed world
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
news, current events, politics, government, covid, facemasks, vaccines, authority
Link to original channel Chris James
https://youtu.be/h42yAOm7vI4
Space Cadets (Channel 4) was the biggest & most expensive hoax in television history. A £4.5m stunt to convince three members of the public they were orbiting the Earth in a Russian spacecraft...when they were actually in a state-of-the-art Hollywood simulator for five days.
Filmed by Channel 4 in 2005 and hosted by Johnny Vaughan, Space Cadets claimed to be the biggest and most expensive prank in television history. An out-of-this-world reality television stunt that required completely transforming an ex-US Air Force base in England (Bentwaters Parks) into a fictitious Russian space base.
State of the art engineering, simulator (Brick Price's WonderWorks) and sound design (Dean Andre) straight from the world of Hollywood. Derren Brown style social engineering. And an army of actors trained to improvise for almost every
eventuality. But the most surprising thing of all was that *it actually worked*. In December 2005, Space Cadets Billy, Keri, Paul and actor Charlie Skelton genuinely believed they were astronauts, 200km above the Earth's surface on a Russian space shuttle called Earth Orbiter One. Until the Big Reveal...
So how did they do it? This is the story of the Space Cadets on Channel 4.
If you want to watch episodes of Space Cadets, the entire series has been archived on Cadets2012’s YouTube account:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ9-tl3TJYaI_oSXhB9TPDA
For more behind the scenes check out this excellent article by The Guardian.
Ipswich, we have a problem: Space Cadets, the reality show that never left the ground. https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2021/mar/17/ipswich-we-have-a-problem-space-cadets-the-reality-show-that-never-left-the-ground
🎶 FEATURED MUSIC 🎧
The Impossible, Savfk
https://www.savfkmusic.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KrUs9y2-mzg
Space Mission, Philipp Klein
https://philippklein.bandcamp.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwO10a5kLh0
Celestial, Bob Bradley / Terry Devine-King
Summer of 1984, RKVC
No Favours, Patrick Patrikios
When We Found The Horizon, Late Night Feeler
Good Times, Patrick Patrikios
The Jam, Slynk & Mr Stabalina
Russian Dance, Joey Pecoraro
Future Girl, RKVC
Learning is Fun, Doug Maxwell & Media Right Productions
World Map, Jason Farnham
American Frontiers, Aaron Kenny
Apollo, Patrick Patrikios
Fanfare for Space, Kevin MacLeod
Heartbreaking, Kevin MacLeod
Blue Danube, Strauss
Away, Patrick Patrikios
Secret Conversations, The 126ers
Large Smile Mood, Nico Staf
Stardrive, Jeremy Blake
Contact me directly at: [email protected] 303-494-6631
Send care packages! 2125 Myres Lane Langley WA 98260
Get the Flat Earth app! tinyurl.com/FEiOSapp tinyurl.com/FEdroidApp
New to Flat Earth? Watch this first: https://www.bitchute.com/playlist/US5KucigVcNA/
Plant the seed in your global friends: https://www.behindthecurvefilm.com/
Please like and subscribe!
https://rumble.com/register/markksargent/
Get Flat Earth models! https://flatearthmodels.com
Get Flat Earth and truther hoodies from Stephen Carpenter of the Deftones! Use code STRONG for discount! https://mosaimusic.com/thestrong
Great Flat Earth Music by Conspiracy Music Guru: https://songwhip.com/conspiracy-music-guru
Flat Earth Clues Books! https://tinyurl.com/y5parsnf https://tinyurl.com/y9y6bjg5
This is the Flat Earth board game by the guys in UK! Check it out https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/325735/empire-plateau-ultimate-strategy-board-game
https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/blog/2015/07/20/new-blue-marble
George Orwell
Tribune, 27 December 1946
Most people, if asked to prove that the earth is round, would not even bother to produce the rather weak arguments I have outlined above. They would start off by saying that ‘everyone knows’ the earth to be round, and if pressed further, would become angry. In a way Shaw is right. This is a credulous age, and the burden of knowledge which we now have to carry is partly responsible.
I live in a Magic Show with many Creative Forces Hiding God but I am in it for The Long Haul because I am more than another Soul in the System. The Lost Nail awakened me from blind trust in the Coat of Credibility, using my New Eyes and Depth Perception. I visit the Empty Theaters and admire Byrd Wall and all of the misguided Map Makers inhabiting the ol Status Quo when we are all truly dreaming of Shell Beach.
#flatearthclues #flatearth #strangeworld #globexit
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education, flat earth, enclosed world
science, education, flat earth, enclosed world
science, technology, geology, astronomy, physics, education
news, current events, politics, government, covid, facemasks, vaccines, authority
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