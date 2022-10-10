Create New Account
Seminar-Spooky2 Rife Technology, Spooky2 Central and Healing Skin Cancer
Dr. Bill McGraw is a multi-discipline research scientist working in the fields of agriculture, aquaculture, fisheries, coral reef ecology, and naturopathic medicine. Dr. Bill began studying medicine because of a healing crisis he was experiencing that began in 2010. He could not find a doctor or therapist that could help him and so he had to become a doctor of medicine to heal himself and medicine became a sincere passion to help others do the same. Since then, he has become a very adept healer with many full cancer cures, detox successes, and countless resolutions of many different chronic diseases for a variety of people from many different countries. Dr. Bill knows that the cure for all chronic diseases can be found using Rife technology, supplementing for mineral deficiencies, and removing toxins from the human body. He continues to educate in all of his chosen fields and he achieves a better than 90% success rate in healing people from chronic diseases.


In this webinar, Dr. McGraw will talk about the following parts:

➢ Introduction to Spooky2 Central

➢ Software operation

➢ Dr. Bill's successful Spooky2 skin cancer treatment

➢ The benefits and advantages of Spooky2 Central mode

➢ Precautions for Spooky2 Central mode

➢ A Q&A session

