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- Lenin
We've long had doubts about David Icke. He is not driven by a desire to enlighten but by a love of attention. He’s an egoist. Put that together with his absurd ideas about “reptilians” and many of the conspiracy theories he promotes — although valid in themselves — become tainted by association. Does this make him a disinfo agent?
- The Truthseeker
David Icke - A Freemason, Ryde Lodge No 698, Isle of Wight.
Source : Gorilla199
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/YAYYUcxpLfeO/
NorfolkEnchants