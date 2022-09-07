'The Big Guy'

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Protecting The [Bidans]
* More evidence the FBI hid Hunter’s dirt.
* Agent who just resigned for suppressing laptop also hid damning intel on Hunter’s business dealings.
* Whistleblower Bobulinski was ghosted by Thibault after being told he would reach out.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 September 2022