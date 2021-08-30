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LosAngeles Firefighters join the protest against the vaxx mandate
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547 views • August 30, 2021
"We have gone from frontline essential worker to next on the chopping block" Los Angeles firefighter speak out against vaccine mandate during a protest in Santa Monica. Firefighters who don't take the Covid-19 vaccine will be terminated
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